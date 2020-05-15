‘Allow us to board empty planes’: Stranded NRIs in India urge Centre

india

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:47 IST

The stranded non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the country have urged the Centre to help them get back to countries of their residency citing the threat of losing their jobs and livelihoods due to the delay among other reasons. They say they could be put on empty Air India flights engaged in the world’s biggest evacuation named ‘Operation Vande Bharat’.

Some of them say they are separated from their minor children, who are now in dire straits as more than two months have passed. Some others stuck in India are facing innumerable problems and have no idea when they can join their ailing kin.

The NRIs HT spoke to said they are more than 4,000 in numbers and have approached many without results. Around 2000 of these are from the middle-eastern countries, around 1000 from Europe and approximately 800 from the US. They have created WhatsApp and Telegram groups to stay in touch with each other and air their grievances.

“I came to my daughter in Bengaluru in March and was planning to leave after two weeks, but by that time the lockdown was announced. My husband, mother and other family members are in Dubai. Dubai has opened up and all offices have started working there,” said Kamini Kannan who is settled in Dubai for more than two and a half decades.

“What really worries me is that my mother and husband both have health problems. I am totally in the dark,” she said.

“I came here for my mother’s cancer operation. I have a one- and- a-half-year breastfeeding child left with my husband in Qatar. I knocked on many doors to help me get back. My husband’s job is also in danger now,” said another woman from Kochi who did not wish to be named.

Habeeba Mohammad (31) had left her five children with her husband in Abu Dhabi to attend to her mother’s medical emergency in Hyderabad on March 18. What was supposed to be a five-day trip, has stretched to two months.

At least 50 per cent of the stranded NRIs had come to see their ailing relatives like Habeeba. They want the government to hear their woes before it’s too late.

Meenakshi Chakraborty flew down to Kolkotta for some urgent family work with her 10th grader daughter and got stuck. “I am really worried, as my husband, who has underlying medical condition, is staying alone in Dubai. My daughter who has her 10th exams has no books or study material,” she said.

Another woman came to Kolkotta to attend her father’s funeral service after leaving her two minor kids with her husband. “Initially I thought it will be there for a few weeks. But there is no sign of any resumption of flights. I am really worried,” she said.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said the government was aware of their plight. “Many such cases came to our attention. We don’t have any problem in sending them back but the host country will have to allow flight services. Most of these countries have suspended international flights and are allowing only special ones. Once they begin service, they can go on the first flight. If their visas expire, we will help them in getting extension,” he said adding they will have to wait for some more time.

The government specified rules allow Indian nationals with at least a one-year-long visa to book flights for foreign destinations being serviced by Operation Vande Bharat Mission. It also allows Green Card and OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders to travel. In case of deaths and medical emergencies, Indian nationals holding six months visa can also be allowed to travel provided the conditions imposed for entry of people by the destination countries are met.