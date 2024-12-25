Allu Arjun theatre stampede case: Hyderabad Police warns against ‘misleading videos’

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding the Sandhya Theatre stampede case involving Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, the Hyderabad Police warned on Wednesday against “spreading false information or posting misleading videos” about the December 4 incident. Police personnel stood guard as actor Allu Arjun was interrogated at Chikkadpally police station on Tuesday as part of an ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of his movie Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad.(PTI)

The police clarified in a post on 'X' that some individuals had shared videos falsely claiming the stampede occurred before Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre.

“We will take strict action if anyone posts false information or videos on social media that mislead people about the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident. It has come to our attention that some people posted false videos that a stampede had taken place before Allu Arjun arrived. The police department has already presented the facts learned during the investigation into this incident to the public in the form of a video. However, it has come to our attention that some people have deliberately posted videos on social media that were created to mislead people and show that a stampede had occurred before Arjun's arrival,” police said.

Reiterating their stance, Hyderabad Police added, “We will take legal action against those who deliberately spread such false propaganda while the case is being investigated. We will take any false propaganda that defames the police department seriously. The police department is investigating this case, which resulted in the death of an innocent woman and the life of a child, with great commitment. We will not tolerate anyone spreading false propaganda and fabrications on social media to question it. Any citizen with evidence or additional information regarding this incident may provide it to the police department. However, we request on behalf of the police department not to make any personal comments. We appeal to the public not to believe false propaganda on social media.”

Latest updates on action against Allu Arjun

On Tuesday, actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police for over three hours on the stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4, which claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her eight-year-old son hospitalised.

The incident occurred at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

Telangana police questioned Telugu actor Allu Arjun about his awareness regarding the authorities' denial of permission for his visit to a theatre screening Pushpa 2 and the tragic death of a woman during the stampede at the premiere.

During the interrogation, the actor was reportedly asked about the sequence of events and his private security arrangements. The police allege that bouncers may have pushed fans, triggering the stampede.

Earlier, on December 21, Allu Arjun held a press conference, describing the stampede as an accidental incident and denying allegations by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding a "roadshow" before the film screening.

Meanwhile, the injured boy's father, Bhaskar, said on Tuesday that the injured child has started responding after 20 days, expressing gratitude to Allu Arjun and the Telangana government for their support.

Following the stampede, police filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint from the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun, listed as accused no. 11, was arrested on December 13 but released on bail after furnishing a ₹50,000 bond. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail the same day.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)