e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / India News

Almost 1.3 lakh people declared foreigners in Assam

As per information provided by Assam government, a total 4,68,905 cases were referred to the foreigners tribunals’ in Assam till October 2019.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:09 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ministry of home affairs informed the Parliament on Tuesday that 1,29,009 people have been declared as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunals in Assam as of October 2019.
The ministry of home affairs informed the Parliament on Tuesday that 1,29,009 people have been declared as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunals in Assam as of October 2019. (REUTERS)
         

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed the Parliament on Tuesday that 1,29,009 people have been declared as foreigners while 1,14,225 people have been declared as Indians by the Foreigners Tribunals in Assam as of October 2019.

It added that 289 declared foreigners have been kept under detention in 2019 in Assam while 4 Bangladeshis and 2 Afghan nationals, after declaration as being foreigners, have been deported.

In all, 227 foreigners have been deported to the countries of their origin from Assam till December 5, 2019.

Responding to an unstarred question from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, minister of state for home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that “no children has been declared as a foreigner by the Foreigner Tribunals”.

He added as per information provided by Assam government, total 4,68,905 cases were referred to the foreigners tribunals’ in Assam till October 2019.

In another related reply, responding to a question by MP Abdul Khaleque, Rai informed the lower house that 181 declared foreigners and 44 convicted foreigners have completed more than three years in detention in Assam.

Responding to a specific question by Khaleque on how many detainees have been released, Rai said 128 detenues who have completed more than three years in detention centres have been released in compliance with the Supreme Court order of May 10 this year. “This (release of detenues who have completed 3 years) is an ongoing process,” added Rai.

The ministry, however, did not share the residential address and date since when they have been detained in its reply.

The government said that 289 people, who have been declared foreigners, have been kept in detention in 2019. Interestingly, the government claims it does not have data on the places from where they have been detained in Assam.

The ministry also said that 290 women have been declared as foreigners in Assam.

tags
top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news