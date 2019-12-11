Almost 1.3 lakh people declared foreigners in Assam

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:09 IST

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed the Parliament on Tuesday that 1,29,009 people have been declared as foreigners while 1,14,225 people have been declared as Indians by the Foreigners Tribunals in Assam as of October 2019.

It added that 289 declared foreigners have been kept under detention in 2019 in Assam while 4 Bangladeshis and 2 Afghan nationals, after declaration as being foreigners, have been deported.

In all, 227 foreigners have been deported to the countries of their origin from Assam till December 5, 2019.

Responding to an unstarred question from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, minister of state for home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that “no children has been declared as a foreigner by the Foreigner Tribunals”.

He added as per information provided by Assam government, total 4,68,905 cases were referred to the foreigners tribunals’ in Assam till October 2019.

In another related reply, responding to a question by MP Abdul Khaleque, Rai informed the lower house that 181 declared foreigners and 44 convicted foreigners have completed more than three years in detention in Assam.

Responding to a specific question by Khaleque on how many detainees have been released, Rai said 128 detenues who have completed more than three years in detention centres have been released in compliance with the Supreme Court order of May 10 this year. “This (release of detenues who have completed 3 years) is an ongoing process,” added Rai.

The ministry, however, did not share the residential address and date since when they have been detained in its reply.

The government said that 289 people, who have been declared foreigners, have been kept in detention in 2019. Interestingly, the government claims it does not have data on the places from where they have been detained in Assam.

The ministry also said that 290 women have been declared as foreigners in Assam.