Amaravati farmers put their agitation on hold, a month after HC judgement

HYDERABAD: Nearly a month after the Andhra Pradesh high court delivered a landmark verdict declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the state, thousands of farmers who gave away their lands for the cause have finally called off their 835-days-long agitation.

A decision to put the agitation on hold was taken on Thursday at a meeting held by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (to protect Amaravati), a joint action committee (JAC) of farmers.

Starting today, farmers stopped gathering at protest camps, raising slogans and staging demonstrations. Camps at villages such as Thullur, Venkatayapalem, Velagapudi and Mandadam continue to exist, sans protests.

“Hereafter, they will act as help desks, where JAC leaders and lawyers fighting for their cause, and technical experts, will advise farmers on how to get their plots registered, take up issues with concerned authorities and address any legal issue they encounter,” Amaravati JAC chairman A Siva Reddy told HT.

On March 3, a high court bench headed by justice Prashant Kumar Mishra ruled that Amaravati will be the only capital of the state, while stating that the state assembly had no legal competence to enact any fresh legislation to shift, bifurcate or trifurcate the capital.

However, the farmers who celebrated the judgement by bursting crackers and distributing sweets continued their protests till yesterday as they were apprehensive that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government might move the Supreme Court challenging the verdict, or go ahead with the passage of the ‘three capitals bill’ in the assembly.

The JAC earlier said the agitation will continue till the YSRCP government withdrew the three-capital plan, and keep Amaravati as the only capital.

However, there was no move from the state government on filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court even four weeks after the judgement, though the chief minister said during a discussion in the state assembly on March 24 that the high court has no say to question the competence of the state legislature in passing the laws.

Jagan did not make any statement on approaching the Supreme Court, but said that his government will explore all legal options on how to go about the issue and seek alternative measures.

On the other hand, the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), which was constituted to develop Amaravati, has initiated the exercise in providing basic infrastructure facilities such as roads, drinking water, drainage and electricity in the region as per the directions of the high court.

The APCRDA has also begun the process of handing over the developed plots to farmers as per the agreement. Of the 60,000-odd plots to be returned to farmers, the APCRDA completed registration of 40,966 in their name. The authority has asked the remaining farmers to get the registration done of plots allotted to them.

“Authorities have started weeding the plots that were lying unattended in the last three years due to inaction by the state government. We have asked them to identify the plots allotted to us, clear the area and provide basic infrastructure before getting them registered,” Siva Reddy said.

“That is why we have decided to withhold the agitation for now and focus on getting the plots registered, besides resolving legal issues. Our focus is on rebuilding Amaravati. So, our slogan now is ‘Build Amaravati and Save Andhra Pradesh’,” the JAC leader added.

