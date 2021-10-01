Amarinder Singh admits he was under pressure. ‘Of loyalty to Congress,' he says

Reacting to Harish Rawat's statement against former Punjab chief minister that Amarinder Singh seemed to be under pressure as he announced his decision to quit the Congress on Thursday, the Captain said the only pressure that he has been under is the pressure of his loyalty to the party for which he has put up with the humiliation all these days.

A day after Amarinder Singh announced that he will resign from the Congress, public mud-slinging began with Harish Rawat, in charge of Punjab affairs, issuing a detailed statement of how Amarinder Singh was never humiliated, how he lost the support of the MLAs because of his ‘stubbornness’. The Captain too immediately responded to Harish Rawat's attack and said Rawat's statement proves that the party finds itself in a pathetic situation in Punjab.

‘Stubborn’ Amarinder Singh thought he does not need advice: Harish Rawat

‘Why was Sidhu allowed to openly critise?’

Countering Harish Rawat's claim that the Congress never humiliated Amarinder Singh, the Captain said why Navjot Sidhu was given the free hand to criticise the Congress government in the state. “Why did the party give the rebels, led by Sidhu, a free hand in undermining my authority? Why was no cognizance given to the uninterrupted spree of electoral wins I handed over to the party through the 4 and a half years I was in the saddle?” Amarinder Singh said.

Harish Rawat said the humiliation theory was something that will garner sympathy for Amarinder Singh who, as Rawat claimed, seemed to be under pressure after his Delhi visit. In reply, Amarinder Singh said Rawat will have t put himself in the shoes of Captain to understand the humiliation. He also said that the only pressure he was under was his loyalty to the party. He also questioned why Sidhu is still given the authority to hold the party to ransom.

'Why you gave a statement saying you were satisfied with govt's work?'

As Harish Rawat said Captain failed to implement even a single suggestion made to him by a Congress committee, Amarinder Singh asked why then Rawat himself made a statement claiming that he was satisfied with the government's track record.

Amarinder Singh also denied allegations that he is not taking calls from Rawat and did not even meet Charanjit Channi, the new chief minister. “We spoke just a day before the CLP meeting was called. Mr Rawat told me then there was nothing in the works and even claimed he had not seen any letter sent by 43 MLAs. I am shocked at the blatant way in which he is now lying about this,” Singh added.