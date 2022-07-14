‘Amarnath cloudburst rescue ops almost over’, says J&K governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said rescue operations following a monsoon rains-related incident near the Amarnath cave have 'almost ended'. He said pilgrims had been 'insured with ₹5 lakh' and the families of those who had lost loved ones in the tragic incident would be provided an additional ₹5 lakh from the shrine board.

Last week a huge tragedy unfolded near the holy Amarnath cave after a cloudburst (the India Meteorological Department later said it might have been a highly localised rain event) triggered flash floods and chaos. At least 16 people died and massive rescue operations were launched soon after - with the military, disaster response forces, and police involved.

Eventually over 15,000 people were evacuated by the authorities.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra later explained the flash floods could have been triggered due to rainfall in the higher reaches of the mountains near the cave.

Soon after the incident, prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Manoj Sinhaji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

The 43-day-long yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath was held this year after being suspended for two years because of security concerns and then Covid.

It takes place over two routes - the traditional 48 km path from Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the shorter 14 km path Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

