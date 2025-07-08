Amazing courage: Shashi Tharoor hails Kerala forest officer's king cobra rescue

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday heaped praise on a Forest Beat Officer in Kerala for bravely rescuing a massive king cobra. The officer, GS Roshni from the Paruthipalli Range, was seen catching the cobra with a stick and putting it into a sack, a video of which recently went viral. Shashi Tharoor (L) reposted a video of a brave forest officer rescuing a king cobra. (X/@Rajan_Medhekar)

Tharoor shared the same clip, lauding the forest officer for her courage, calling on the Kerala government to recognise her bravery.

"Amazing courage and competence on display by Forest Officer Roshni! Calling on the Kerala Govt to recognise her exemplary service appropriately," Tharoor said in a tweet. " Such bravery in the line of duty too often is taken for granted and remains unappreciated," he added.

GS Roshni's clip showing her manoeuvering the king cobra was widely circulated after being posted by X user Rajan Medhekar. Tharoor also thanked the user for sharing the clip.

The king cobra, known to be one of the most venomous reptiles on the planet, was reportedly spotted by some locals in the Peppara area of Thiruvananthapuram.

After this, the big reptile was caught by the brave forest officer. The viral clip showed her tackling the cobra with ease. "Forest Beat Officer Roshni of Paruthipalli Range did not flinch even after seeing this 18-foot long #KingCobra!" Medhekar wrote as she shared the clip.

GS Roshni garnered big praise online for her bravery and fearless attitude.