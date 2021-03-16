Ambani security scare: NIA searches Vaze's office at crime branch
The NIA which is probing the case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house has searched the Crime Intelligence Unit's (CIU) office here, a police official said on Tuesday.
It is also questioning a police official attached to the CIU, he said.
Suspended police official Sachin Vaze, arrested in the case on March 13, was attached to the CIU of city police's crime branch. The office is located in the police commissioner's office compound in south Mumbai.
The National Investigation Agency team recovered some "incriminating" documents and electronic evidence such as laptop, I-pad and mobile phones from Vaze's office there, the official said.
The searches started around 8 pm on Monday and were going on till 4 am on Tuesday, he said.
The NIA has so far recorded statements of seven officials of Crime Branch including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, the official said.
The agency also questioned, on the third consecutive day, CIU unit Assistant Police Inspector (API) Riyazuddin Kazi, he added.
Kazi had collected Digital Video Record (DVR) of CCTVs from the housing society in Saket area of Thane where Vaze lived on February 27, two days after the explosives-laden Scorpio was found on Carmichael Road near Ambani's house.
The DVR was not mentioned in the list of Muddemal' (seized evidence), and the probe agency suspects that it was collected to destroy evidence which could implicate Vaze himself, the official said.
The wife of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed the Scorpio was stolen from his possession and who died mysteriously, has alleged that the SUV was being used by Vaze for some time.
API Kazi had also allegedly procured fake number plates found in the SUV, the police official claimed.
His presence at many places related to the crime brought him on the NIA's radar and his questioning was underway, the official said.
The person seen in the CCTV footage of Carmichael Road on February 25 was also the "police official" involved in the crime and it will be further ascertained by forensic analysis, the official added.
The Innova car used in the crime was assigned to a CIU unit and was found with Motor Transport section of Mumbai police the day after Vaze's arrest on March 13. It was parked in the MT section for two days and before that at the police commissioner's office compound, the official said.
The SUV case was taken over by the NIA following Mansukh Hiran's death. A special court has remanded Vaze in the custody of the central agency till March 25.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
By-polls to 2 Lok Sabha seats, 14 assembly seats across various states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No conclusive data shows direct correlation of death from air pollution: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambani security scare: NIA searches Vaze's office at crime branch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal tests positive for Covid-19
- Badal is the second senior Punjab politician to have tested positive over the last week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simultaneous elections will reduce voters apathy of frequent polls: Parl panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN chief secretary asks officials to 'strictly implement' Covid-19 SOPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Chinese nationals caught with ‘fake’ Aadhaar card at Bagdogra airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His daadi would...': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul, mentions Indira Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India's air quality improved in 2020, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gland Pharma inks pact to supply 252 million doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guilty in Antilia bomb scare case will be punished, says Ajit Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India surpasses single day record with over 3 million vaccinations in one day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat imposes night curfew in 4 cities till March 31 as Covid-19 cases surge
- The decision to impose the curfew was taken in the core committee meeting of the state’s coronavirus task force which is headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, government engage in war of words in Lok Sabha over sedition cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox