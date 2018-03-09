Ambedkar statue vandalised in a village in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar
Indo Asian News Service, Haridwar
A statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was on Friday found vandalised by miscreants in a village in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, sparking tension, police said.
A district official said the miscreants damaged the statue in Kanhawaali village while it was dark. Inspector Bhagwan Mehar and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kaustubh Mishra visited the spot to pacify protesters, mostly Dalits.
Authorities said the statue of Ambedkar was damaged in the past too, adding that a dispute was on between two villagers over the land on which it had been installed.
Police said the vandalism could be a result of this dispute. “We are trying to trace the miscreants,” the official said.