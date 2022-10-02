Home / India News / ‘No G-23 now…': What Kharge said on rebel camp, Tharoor and Gandhis

‘No G-23 now…': What Kharge said on rebel camp, Tharoor and Gandhis

india news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 03:54 PM IST

Congress president polls: Mallikarjun Kharge is set to face Shashi Tharoor in October 17 elections.

Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the press conference after resigning from the post of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on the day of filing the nomination, in New Delhi on Sunday. Party leader Deepender Hooda is also seen.(ANI Photo)(Shrikant Singh)
Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the press conference after resigning from the post of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on the day of filing the nomination, in New Delhi on Sunday. Party leader Deepender Hooda is also seen.(ANI Photo)(Shrikant Singh)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Amid buzz over support from the party colleagues, who once formed the G-23 rebel group, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday stressed that “there is no such camp now”. Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan are among the leaders of the rebel group who - two years back - wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi on the need of sweeping changes in the Congress, and have now backed Kharge’s candidacy for the presidential post race.

Kharge, who could become the grand old party’s first Dalit chief in five decades if elected, speaking to reporters underlined that all leaders were united in the party’s pursuit of facing the BJP. “There is no G-23 camp now. All leaders (of G-23) want to work together to stay united and fight against BJP-RSS. This is the reason they are supporting me,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also shared why he decided to contest the polls in the eleventh hour. “Many leaders of the party told me that I should contest the elections. Due to their encouragement, I am contesting the elections today,” he underlined. On Friday, Kharge - surrounded by top party leaders - filed his nomination for the Congress presidential elections, shortly before the deadline. Ashok Gehlot and Digvijaya Singh - who decided to drop out of the race - are also among his

While there has been buzz that the veteran leader has been backed by the Gandhis, he rejected the speculation on Sunday.

Now, Shashi Tharoor - who also seems to be okay with the idea of having an open debate with Kharge in the run up to the crucial polls - has been repeatedly saying that the contest “is not a battle”. But he has also insisted that “those who want change should elect him”.

To this Kharge, according to news agency PTI, responded saying that the decision would not be taken by one person but the whole party. The seasoned leader on Saturday resigned as the leader of the opposition of Rajya Sabha to abide by the Congress's “One person, One post” rule.

The next Congress chief would have the daunting task to lead the party in the upcoming state elections, and the 2024 national polls.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mallikarjun kharge congress shashi tharoor + 1 more
mallikarjun kharge congress shashi tharoor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out