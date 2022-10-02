‘No G-23 now…': What Kharge said on rebel camp, Tharoor and Gandhis

Amid buzz over support from the party colleagues, who once formed the G-23 rebel group, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday stressed that “there is no such camp now”. Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan are among the leaders of the rebel group who - two years back - wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi on the need of sweeping changes in the Congress, and have now backed Kharge’s candidacy for the presidential post race.

Kharge, who could become the grand old party’s first Dalit chief in five decades if elected, speaking to reporters underlined that all leaders were united in the party’s pursuit of facing the BJP. “There is no G-23 camp now. All leaders (of G-23) want to work together to stay united and fight against BJP-RSS. This is the reason they are supporting me,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also shared why he decided to contest the polls in the eleventh hour. “Many leaders of the party told me that I should contest the elections. Due to their encouragement, I am contesting the elections today,” he underlined. On Friday, Kharge - surrounded by top party leaders - filed his nomination for the Congress presidential elections, shortly before the deadline. Ashok Gehlot and Digvijaya Singh - who decided to drop out of the race - are also among his

While there has been buzz that the veteran leader has been backed by the Gandhis, he rejected the speculation on Sunday.

Now, Shashi Tharoor - who also seems to be okay with the idea of having an open debate with Kharge in the run up to the crucial polls - has been repeatedly saying that the contest “is not a battle”. But he has also insisted that “those who want change should elect him”.

To this Kharge, according to news agency PTI, responded saying that the decision would not be taken by one person but the whole party. The seasoned leader on Saturday resigned as the leader of the opposition of Rajya Sabha to abide by the Congress's “One person, One post” rule.

The next Congress chief would have the daunting task to lead the party in the upcoming state elections, and the 2024 national polls.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

