JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:50 IST

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday refused to change the schedule of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In a fresh set of guidelines released on Tuesday evening, the NTA said that the NEET will be held on Septmeber 13 and JEE from September 1 to September 6.

The apex exam body cited the August 17 Supreme Court that had rejection the plea seeking postponement of these exams saying a crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and life has to go on.

The NTA has, since then, released Admit Cards of JEE (Main) Examination will also release admit cards shortly, it said in a statement. It has ensured that more than 99% candidates get their first choice of centre cities in both of these examinations, the statement added.

Following concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of examination centres have been increased from 570 to 660 in case of JEE Main and from 2546 to 3843 in case of the NEET exam.

For the JEE main exam , the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier eight to 12 and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85000 now, the NTA said.

In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE (Main) and for the NEET entrance exam the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.

The NTA has staggered the entry and exit of candidates to ensure social distancing outside the examination hall.

Adequate arrangements will also be made outside the examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting, it said. An advisory guiding the candidates about “Do’s and Don’ts” for proper social distancing has also been issued.

Nearly 8.58 lakh and 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE (Main) and NEET examinations respectively.