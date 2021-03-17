Amid Covid-19 surge Ahmedabad zoo, lakefront, gardens closed
- On Tuesday, the city recorded 241 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp increase from 40 cases reported a month back on February 16.
The Ahmedabad civic body on Wednesday announced the closure of the city zoo, lakefront and all public gardens here in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.
On Tuesday, the city recorded 241 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp increase from 40 cases reported a month back on February 16.
The Covid-19 tally in the city has gone up to 60,992, as per official figures.
"It has been decided to close all the gardens, Kankaria Lakefront, zoo, etc from March 18 till further orders in view of the Covid-19 pandemic," the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said in a release.
The Gujarat government on Tuesday increased the night curfew timings in Ahmedabad and three other major cities -- Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot -- by two hours.
The curfew will now remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of the previous timings of 12 am to 6 am, till March 31.
As of Tuesday, there were 60 'micro-containment' areas (where a number of Covid-19 cases have been found) in the city, the civic body said.
Ahmedabad has so far reported 2,269 deaths due to Covid-19, while 58,043 have recovered from the disease.
The Covid-19 recovery rate in the city stood at 95.3 per cent, as per the civic body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passengers not wearing masks properly to be de-boarded: DGCA to Delhi High Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government says India's engagement with China is 'complex'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Enact law to make Facebook, Google pay for news: BJP MP in Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHU, Reliance rebut reports that Nita Ambani was invited to be visiting faculty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED, IT teams raid Haryana Congress MLA Chhokar’s properties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have to stop Covid-19 second wave': PM Modi's 5-point plan to states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19 surge Ahmedabad zoo, lakefront, gardens closed
- On Tuesday, the city recorded 241 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp increase from 40 cases reported a month back on February 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre's telemedicine service crosses 3 mln consultations; 35k patients daily
- The government also said that eSanjeevaniOPD services will soon be available on the iOS application store to increase the coverage of the national telemedicine service in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi holds key meet on Covid-19 with CMs; Mamata, Bhupesh Baghel skip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MiG-21 crashes in central India, pilot killed, says Indian Air Force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Witnessed Saddam-like time during Emergency': Minister attacks Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects farmers’ plea on land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
76.4% of India's active Covid-19 cases reported in these 3 states
- With 28,903 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, India reported the highest number of daily cases so far this year. Here’s a look at the three states which are the biggest contributors to India’s active cases of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT | Expect upheaval if BJP pushes through farm laws: Rahul
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi 'pained by' Ram Swaroop Sharma's death, says he worked tirelessly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox