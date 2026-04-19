Amid energy crisis, India could cut LPG imports by 20% blending with DME: Report

India, the world's second largest importer of LPG, finds itself heavily impacted by the ongoing West Asia conflict which disrupted the global energy supply, as it depends on the Strait of Hormuz for some of these imports. According to CSIR, DME is suitable substitute or blending agent for LPG and can be used as a fuel in household cooking gas and industries. (File Photo/Sanjeev Verma/HT)

The LPG supply hit led to several people switching to alternate ways of cooking food including induction cooktops and more, while the government has maintained that efforts are on to maintain enough supply.

Amidst this crisis, a report has discovered that India can reduce its reliance on LPG imports by around 6.3 million tonnes a year by blending LPG with 20 per cent dimethyl ether (DME), which is produced from coal and gasification. The report was released by EY-Parthenon and New Era Cleantech Solution Ltd, a domestic coal gasification firm, and was titled 'Coal gasification for energy and chemical security'.

Also read: India warns Iran of consequences after 2 tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz: Officials

What is dimethyl ether (DME)? Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) describes DME as a sustainable and eco-friendly fuel. It is a synthetically produced alternative fuel that can be directly used in specially designed compression ignition diesel engines for various purpose.

“Under normal atmospheric conditions, DME is a colourless gas. It is used extensively in the chemical industry and as an aerosol propellant, solvent, fuel, and refrigerant. DME exhibits comparable calorific value and similarity of its thermal efficiency to traditional fuels; It is a clean-burning fuel with low emission and low particulate matter,” according to CSIR.

It also said that DME is suitable substitute or blending agent for LPG and can be used as a fuel in household cooking gas and industries.

Various applications of DME are being developed as it can be blended with LPG of up to 20%, CSIR said.

‘DME can partially substitute LPG imports’ According to the aforementioned report, the "DME, producible from coal gasification, can partially substitute LPG imports". It added that 20 per cent blending of DME can reduce reliance on LPG imports by around 6.3 million tonnes.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has already notified standards permitting up to 20 per cent DMG-LPG blending in India, reported news agency PTI.

Currently, India has a limited pilot-scale domestic DME production.

“A clear blending policy will be key to unlocking investments and scaling domestic DME production,” said Balasaheb Darade, MD of New Era Cleantech.

Countries which has coal reserves can produce DME domestically through coal gasification technologies. The country with the world's biggest DME production capacity is China, at around 90 per cent, owing to its massive coal-to-chemicals industry.

(With inputs from PTI)