Amid falling footfalls, Delhi zoo to shut down over coronavirus

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:23 IST

The Delhi Zoo is likely to remain closed from Thursday till March 31 in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

According to officials in the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), which is the regulatory body for all zoos in the country, the proposal for shutdown has already been approved by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) while the order is yet to be issued by the Delhi zoo authorities.

“The Delhi zoo will be closed in line with others to keep the visitors and the staff safe till March 31, after which the order will be reviewed,” said S P Yadav, member secretary, CZA.

So far eight states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttarakhand have shut down their zoos as a precautionary measure to keep the virus at bay while the Haryana government is also planning to follow suit, he said.

Suneesh Buxy, director, Delhi zoo, said, that an order regarding the closure is to be issued shortly.

The average daily and weekend footfalls in the Delhi zoo had already declined sharply following the coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected 10 people including a foreigner in the national capital.

On an average the Delhi zoo draws 15,000-18, 000 visitors on weekends and holidays, which has come down to just about 2000, said a senior zoo official.

This is the second time the Delhi zoo will be shut in just over three years. On October 19, 206, the zoo was shut for almost three months over bird flu. It reopened on January 12, 2017.