Coronavirus forces Uttarakhand to close Corbett Tiger Reserve till March 31

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:00 IST

India’s most famous tiger habitat - Corbett Tiger Reserve - and all protected areas and zoos in Uttarakhand will be out of bounds for tourists till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the state government said Tuesday.

Rajiv Bhartari, chief wildlife warden of Uttarakhand issued an order stating that all protected sites in the state like national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, tiger reserves and zoos will be closed for the public from March 17 to March 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

“With rising cases of coronavirus, many states like Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala have closed protected sites in their states for tourists and other public. Archaeological Survey of India has also closed monuments till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On the same lines, all protected sites in Uttarakhand including national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, tiger reserves and zoos will be closed for tourist activities till March 31,” the order states.

RK Tiwari, warden of Corbett Tiger Reserve said that the step has been taken following advisories by the central and the state government.

“In addition to the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Corbett Museum at Kaladhungi has also been closed for tourism activities. Arrangements had already been made at the reserve to screen tourists entering the park. All infrastructures had been set up to screen tourists with symptoms of coronavirus like fever, cold or cough,” said Tiwari.

He further added that tourists will be refunded the money paid for bookings made during this period.

Corbett Tiger Reserve which is spread across 1,288.31 square kilometers is one of the most loved tourist destinations in the state. The reserve currently has around 260 tigers. The gates of Corbett open on November 15 every year for six months till mid June.

Corbett draws around 3 lakh tourists every year across its six eco-tourism zones, with Dhikala and Bijrani being the most popular ones.

The Uttarakhand forest department further ordered that the as per section 28 of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 filming and research activities will also not be allowed inside the premises of protected areas till March 31. Further orders will be issued by the government after monitoring the situation.