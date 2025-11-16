Amid Lalu family feud, Tej Pratap's support for Rohini Acharya, warning for 'traitors': 'Will bury those...'

Amid the ongoing feud in the Yadav family in Bihar, following Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya's decision to quit politics and blaming brother Tejashwi and his close aides for the exit, the RJD patriarch's eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has extended support to his sister. Tej Pratap said the humiliation faced by his sister “is unbearable.”(ANI/ X: @RohiniAcharya2)

Following Acharya's explosive social media posts and media interactions, claiming she was “hurled abuses and slippers", Tej Pratap Yadav said his sister Rohini's role has been “commendable.”

“As a woman, as a mother, as a sister, what she has done is commendable, and is rare,” Tej Pratap said, adding that Rohini was “correct in her place”. Addressing Rohini's claims that she was told that she had got “a dirty kidney” transplanted to her father, Tej Pratap said the deed was praiseworthy for him and for all women.

He further cautioned that if someone attempted to humiliate his sister, “Lord Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra would strike” them.

Tej Pratap's warning to traitors

Tej Pratap, in a post on his party Janshakti Janata Dal's official Instagram handle, warned those he said were responsible for the family feud.

“Listen traitors, if you attack our family, the people of Bihar will never forgive you,” he said. Tej Pratap further said that the people would “bury these traitors" on one signal from his father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He said that the incident had shaken him “to the core”. Tej Pratap further said that while he had tolerated what happened with him, the humiliation faced by his sister “is unbearable.”

He further alleged that his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's judgement had also been “clouded” by “these traitors”, adding that the consequences of this would be “grave”.

This fight is not within a political party, but of our family's respect, a daughter's dignity, and Bihar's self-respect," Tej Pratap said in the post.

‘Humiliated, abused’: Rohini Acharya's emotional post

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya, in an emotional post earlier today, said she was “humiliated” and “abuses were hurled" and “shoes were raised to hit” her.

“Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned...” she said in a post on X. In her first statement, Rohini had also mentioned Tejashwi's close aide Rameez and Sanjay. She has earlier alleged they pretend to be strategists like “Chanakya”.

Acharya claimed she was told she had got a “dirty kidney transplanted” to her father for “crores of rupees” and a “ticket” to contest elections.

She further warned all women, asking them to not repeat her mistake. “To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there's a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted…” Acharya said.

She said that women should think about themselves, their children and household. “I made a huge mistake in not thinking about my family and my three kids, did not ask for permission from my husband or my in-laws while donating my kidney,” she added.