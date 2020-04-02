Amid lockdown, 190-yr-old bridge on Pune-Mumbai expressway to be demolished

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:02 IST

With the Pune-Mumbai expressway now deserted because of the 21-day lockdown, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to demolish the 190-year-old historic Amrutanjan bridge near Khandala ghat on the expressway because it has become a hindrance to traffic, officials said.

The MSRTC, which sought special permission from Raigad district collector and local police, will raze the bridge between April 4 and 14 using explosives. While there will not be much traffic on the expressway during the period, the Raigad police have made additional changes near Khandala ghat to ensure minimum hindrance to the demolition work.

Raigad police said that the bridge built by the British in 1830 has become hindrance for traffic leading to mishaps on regular basis on the expressway. Though not in use since the MSRDC built another bridge parallel to the old one while constructing the expressway, the MSRDC had earlier decided to retain the Amrutanjan bridge.

The iconic bridge which is a big draw for tourists to take photographs of the picturesque Khandala ghat, began to interrupt the traffic after the expressway was built with its pillars coming in the way of commuters. To smoothen the traffic, the MSRDC had written to Indian railways, which is the custodian of the bridge, for its demolition.

“While the planning was on to demolish the Amrutanjan bridge for long, it wasn’t feasible due to otherwise heavy traffic movement on Expressway. However, with complete lockdown and deserted expressway, MSRTC after relevant permission has decided to raze h the bridge using explosive material between April 4 and 14,” said Digambar P. Pradhan, Superintendent of Police, HSP, Thane, in an order.

Commuters between Pune and Mumbai often have to bear to bear the brunt of traffic congestion near the old structure. British officer Captain Hughes, responsible for developing railway tracks between Mumbai and Lonavala, built the bridge in one year. The bridge later became a vital link between the two cities of the state. It later came to be known as Amrutanjan bridge after a giant advertisement for the ointment by that name was put up near the bridge.