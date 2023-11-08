Amid reports of strain in relation, Karnataka deputy CM visits Jarkiholi’s residence

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar held an unscheduled meeting with Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satish Jarkiholi at the latter’s official residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Satish Jarkiholi (HT Photo)

The meeting comes as Jarkiholi, a powerful minister from backward communities, has been maintaining some distance from Shivakumar over his alleged involvement in Belagavi’s politics.

Following the meeting, Jarkiholi informed the media that he discussed with Shivakumar various issues such as party reorganisation, strategies to achieve the 35-plus target in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year, and changes in state working and district presidencies. The meeting between the two has sparked a new debate in state politics, amid the reports of tensions between them.

“He came and has left for Delhi. He discussed with me about Parliament elections scheduled for next year and also a few political issues like reorganisation of units by changing the working and district presidents. No matter about Belagavi politics was discussed,” Jarkiholi told media.

Although Jarkiholi may have provided a political statement about the meeting, but it represents a compromise between the two, particularly following Shivakumar’s recent visits to North Karnataka. During these visits, only a few legislators accompanied Shivakumar, primarily due to his strained relationship with Jarkiholi, Congress workers familiar with the matter said.

While the specific outcomes of the hour-long meeting remain undisclosed, party workers close to Jarkiholi have told HT that the Shivakumar met Jarkiholi on the directions of chief minister Siddaramaiah. Jarkiholi, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, had expressed his disappointment over various issues to the chief minister, that had led to his absence from the breakfast meeting and his withdrawal from party activities.

Siddaramaiah took Jarkiholi’s disappointment seriously and asked Shivakumar with the intention of reconciling with him.

Recently, Jarkiholi had recommended the name of former legislator Dr Anjali Nimalkar, who represented Khanapur in the last term, for appointment to the post of KPCC chief. However, the same was declined by the chief minister and Shivakumar. This led Jarkiholi to distance himself from party activities, the party leaders said.

Shivakumar has left for Delhi to attend a meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss various matters, including reshuffling state working and district presidents.