Amid tension with Pak, media told to refrain from live coverage of defence ops

Jammu: Amid escalating tension with Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the Government of India on Saturday asked media outlets to refrain from live coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces. An Indian security force trooper during a cordon and search operation in Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday. (REUTERS)

The ministry of information and broadcasting, in an advisory, contended that such reportage might inadvertently help hostile elements.

“In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations,” the advisory said.

“Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on ‘sources-based’ information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken,” it said.

“Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel,” it said.

The advisory added, “Past incidents have underscored the importance of responsible reporting. During events such as the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking, unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interest.

“Media, digital platforms, and individuals play a vital role in safeguarding national security. Apart from the legal obligations, it is a shared moral responsibility to ensure that our collective actions do not compromise ongoing operations or the security of our forces.

“No programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate government, till such operation concludes,” it stated.

The ministry describes such telecast as violation of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

Pakistan ups deployment along Jammu border

Meanwhile, Pakistan has beefed up the deployment of Chenab Rangers along the 200-km border in Jammu region, people familiar with the development said.

“Pakistan has increased the presence of its men opposite Kathua, Samba and Jammu border. Additional deployment of men from 13 Chenab Rangers opposite Jammu and 14 and 26 Chenab Rangers opposite Samba and Kathua districts, respectively, have been made,” official familiar with the matter said, adding: “Earlier, Pakistan posts opposite Jammu border had two to three Rangers but now their number has gone up to 10 to 12 in each post.”

The border in the region starts from Paharpur adjoining Kathua and runs up to Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.