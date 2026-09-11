Amid the 1980s nostalgia trend, here are 10 ChatGPT photo tricks you didn’t know

The 1980s are back in fashion - and now, you can bring the retro era into your own photos with ChatGPT. From turning yourself into a Bollywood star from the ’80s to imagining your room in completely different design styles, AI can transform an ordinary photograph into something far more creative.

From turning yourself into a Bollywood star from the ’80s to imagining your room in completely different design styles, AI can transform an ordinary photograph into something far more creative.

Here are 10 ChatGPT photo prompts you can try: