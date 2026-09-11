Amid the 1980s nostalgia trend, here are 10 ChatGPT photo tricks you didn’t know
From turning yourself into a Bollywood star from the ’80s to imagining your room in completely different design styles, AI can transform an ordinary photograph.
The 1980s are back in fashion - and now, you can bring the retro era into your own photos with ChatGPT.
From turning yourself into a Bollywood star from the ’80s to imagining your room in completely different design styles, AI can transform an ordinary photograph into something far more creative.
Here are 10 ChatGPT photo prompts you can try:
1. Turn your selfie into a 1980s Bollywood star
Deep Dive
“Turn my selfie into a glamorous 1980s Bollywood movie star. Keep my facial features, face shape and identity unchanged. Give the image authentic 1980s styling, hair, makeup, clothing and film photography.”
2. See yourself in five different decades
“Create five versions of my photo, each styled authentically for a different decade: the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Keep my facial identity unchanged and adapt only the styling, clothes, hair and photography.”
3. Turn yourself into an action figure
“Turn me into a collectible action figure based on my photo. Keep my facial features recognisable and place the figure inside realistic vintage toy packaging, complete with accessories inspired by my look.”
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4. Put yourself in a historical photograph
“Place me realistically into a photograph from a significant historical era. Preserve my facial features and make the clothing, surroundings, lighting, film quality and composition authentic to the period.”
5. Turn your photo into a movie poster
“Transform my photo into a vintage movie poster inspired by classic 1980s cinema. Keep my face and identity unchanged, and give the image dramatic cinematic lighting, period-accurate styling and an authentic film-poster aesthetic.”
6. Make your photo look like a lost family photograph from 1975
“Transform my photo into a believable family photograph from 1975. Keep the people and their facial features unchanged, but recreate the period-accurate clothing, photography, colours, grain, imperfections and setting.”
7. Turn your pet into a human
“Imagine my pet as a human while preserving its personality and distinctive characteristics. Create a realistic human interpretation inspired by its appearance, expression and overall character.”
8. Make one photo look like it was shot in 10 different eras
“Create 10 versions of this same photo, each as though it were photographed in a different decade. Keep the subject and composition consistent while changing the camera technology, film stock, colours, lighting and photographic imperfections of each era.”
9. Turn your childhood memory into a photograph
“Turn this description of my childhood memory into a realistic photograph. Recreate the setting, people, clothing, objects and atmosphere as authentically as possible, with the visual imperfections of an old family photograph.”
10. Transform your room into 10 different interior styles
“Redesign my room in 10 different interior styles while keeping the room’s architecture and proportions unchanged. Show distinct versions inspired by styles such as mid-century modern, Scandinavian, Japandi, Art Deco, industrial, boho, coastal, minimalist, modern classic and maximalist.”
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