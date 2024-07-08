Amid torrential rains, Uttara Kannada ravaged by mudslides, coastal regions face flood threat

The torrential rainfall in Uttara Kannada district has triggered landslides and mudslides, with large mud mounds and trees posing additional threats to the hill adjacent to national highway (NH) 66 along the Mirjana-Sirsi road in Kumta taluk, officials said on Sunday. Torrential rainfall has triggered landslides and mudslides on the national highway 66 along the Mirjana-Sirsi road in Kumta taluk . (HT)

Day after the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) issued a four-day orange alert on Saturday, Karwar in Uttara Kannada district experienced. IMD predicted daily rainfall between 105 to 204 mm until July 10, with a slight decrease expected from July 11.

Honnavara tahsildar, Raviraj Dikshit , told HT that the heavy rainfall led to landslides on NNH 66 near Colonel Hill on Saturday in Honnavar Taluk. “Continuous rain caused landslides and mudslides onto the road from Karwar to Honnavar, prompting the police department to enforce one-way traffic. The PWD staff has cleared the debris, but the incident remains a concern for local authorities,” he said.

In Dakshina Kannada district, 23 victims took shelter in the Kavoor relief centre near Mangaluru, while 19 were accommodated in the Subramanya relief centre.

“In Honnavara taluk, we opened two relief centres on Saturday, of which one centre housed 37 people while another accommodated 22 people,” Uttara Kannada additional deputy commissioner Prakash Rajput told HT on Sunday.

“Two national disaster response force (NDRF) teams are camping in Karwar, equipped with boats and ropes to assist during calamities. However, no holiday has been declared for schools and colleges for Monday till today (Sunday). We will decide on Monday morning on the matter after seeing the weather. The IMD issued an orange alert in coastal areas until July 10,” he added.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the local authorities are mobilising emergency response teams, monitoring at-risk areas, and preparing for potential evacuations if necessary. The persistently severe weather conditions underscore the need for vigilance and prompt action to ensure public safety and minimise the impact of the ongoing deluge.

In Bhaskere village in Honnavara taluk, the relentless rainfall has submerged 500 acres of areca nut crops, leaving a farmer devastated by the loss of crops worth crores of rupees. The rivulet next to Bhaskere village is also overflowing, threatening to flood 200 houses.

Further exacerbating the situation, a tree fell on Karwar-Ballari NH 63 at Arabail Ghat in Yallapur taluk, temporarily disrupting traffic. The road has since been cleared, allowing traffic to resume.

In Chendia gram panchayat of Karwar taluk, residents of Idur, Chendia, are facing severe hardships due to flooding, officials said. Unscientific bridge work from the seabird naval base has led to water blocking hundreds of acres of agricultural land and flooding more than 40 houses. Before the bridge’s construction, rainwater would flow easily to the sea without causing such issues. The residents have appealed to the Uttara Kannada district administration for an immediate resolution.

The coastal areas of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi have been battered by widespread rain for the past week, and the threat of flooding persists. The IMD has predicted more rain for the next four to five days. Rivers in the district are overflowing, and the coastal areas are experiencing violent sea conditions with big waves crashing onto the shore.

Low-lying areas have been flooded, and the fear among residents remains unabated. Water from the Gangavali, Aghanashini, and Sharavati rivers is entering inhabited areas during high tide, adding to the residents’ woes, the officials said.