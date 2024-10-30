Amid western sanctions on Moscow, Indian firm exported Nvidia AI chips to Russia: Report

Shreya Life Sciences, a Mumbai-based drugmaker, allegedly exported Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips to Russia, amid sanctions from western governments on Moscow for the Ukraine War. A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters)

The chips were found in close to 1000 out of 1111 units of Dell Technologies' most-advanced servers, shipped to Russia by Shreya Life Sciences from April to August, the Bloomberg report said.

Known as PowerEdge XE9680, the servers contain high-end processors optimised for AI made by Nvidia, Dell's website shows. Of these, as many as 998 servers were found equipped with Nvidia's H100 chips.

Also Read: Nvidias Jensen Huang targets more partnerships with Indian companies

The servers and chips are among items restricted by the US and European Union to target ‘sensitive sectors in Russia's military industrial complex.'

Meanwhile, the report also claimed the shipments to Russia were worth $300 million and imported by two Russian companies: Main Chain Limited and LS LLC. These were just the latest in a series of advanced technology exports Shreya made ‘perfectly legally’ to Russia, it added.

However, it further stated India was only the point of transshipment; the source, in fact, was Malaysia. Last month, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and hailed the ‘enormous potential’ to enhance regional trade relations, including through advanced technologies.

India, it must be noted, is not a party to the western sanctions on Moscow. Therefore, business with Russia is not illegal in India.

Shreya Life Sciences

According to Bloomberg, the company was founded in Moscow in 1995 by Sujit Kumar Singh, just as Russia was on the verge of economic breakdown. Beginning its journey as a distribution and marketing company of pharmaceutical drugs, it later created its own manufacturing plant for generic drugs.