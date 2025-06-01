Amit Shah accuses Bengal CM of opposing Op Sindoor: ‘Killing of terrorists troubling Mamata Banerjee’

Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of “opposing” Operation Sindoor. Kolkata: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addresses an organisational meeting of the party at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI06_01_2025_000139A)(PTI)

"Under Operation Sindoor, we conducted a deep strike 100 kilometers into Pakistan, targeting their headquarters. Numerous terrorists were killed, but this seems to trouble Mamata Ji" Shah said while addressing party leaders and workers in Kolkata.

“She expressed opposition to Operation Sindoor through a regrettable statement. By doing so, you not only opposed the mission but also disregarded the sentiments and emotions of the women of our country.”

Shah also reiterated that Operation Sindoor — India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack – was not over.

"...Mamata Banerjee may favour the Pakistani terrorists as much as she wants, but I want to tell her that this is PM Modi's government and Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Anyone who dares anything will be given a proper answer..." he said, according to ANI news agency.

Shah also alleged that Mamata Banerjee was opposing Operation Sindoor to appease the Muslim vote bank.

“To appease the Muslim vote bank, Mamata didi opposed Operation Sindoor. By doing so, she is insulting the mothers and sisters of this country. In 2026 (assembly polls), the mothers and sisters of the state would teach the CM and the Trinamool Congress a lesson for criticising Operation Sindoor,” he said, PTI news agency quoted Shah.

Mamata Banerjee had recently accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of trying to exploit Operation Sindoor — India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack – for political gains.

Amit Shah on Murshidabad riots

During Sunday's speech, Amit Shah said that the communal violence in Murshidabad in April was “state sponsored” and the accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of opposing the deployment of BSF.

“The MHA kept on insisting about the deployment of BSF during the Murshidabad riots, but the TMC government didn't allow it to happen so that the violence could continue,” Shah alleged, according to PTI.

He also alleged that the TMC government in the state was facilitating illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

“We requested land to build a fence along the border, which would effectively prevent infiltration from Bangladesh into India. However, you have deliberately avoided providing the required land, allowing unchecked infiltration to continue and thereby expanding your vote bank,” Shah said.

“It is evident that your priority lies in securing your nephew's political succession rather than addressing the pressing issue of border security,” he added.