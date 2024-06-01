 Amit Shah attacks Congress for skipping exit poll debates call: ‘Denial mode’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amit Shah attacks Congress for skipping exit poll debates call: ‘Denial mode’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2024 06:47 AM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at Congress for skipping the exit polls, saying that the party is in ‘denial mode’ regarding the elections.

After the Congress decided not to participate in the Lok Sabha election 2024 exit poll debates, to take place on June 1, Union home minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the grand old party, accusing it of being “in denial mode” and conceding defeat. He said that Congress has been in denial since party leader Rahul Gandhi began playing key roles in its affairs.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)

Attacking the opposition, Amit Shah said, “The Congress ran the campaign through the polls that it is going to get a majority. But it has now realised the reality and knows that it faces a rout in the exit polls to be broadcast after the elections tomorrow.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The home minister further added that Congress “does not have the face” to take questions from the media over exit poll predictions on Saturday, so it is debunking the entire exercise and claiming that it has no meaning.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “Exit polls have been happening for a long time but, because of the defeat, they don't know how to explain and that's why they are boycotting. Since Rahul Gandhi has taken in charge of Congress, they are in denial mode.”

Check LIVE coverage of Lok Sabha election 2024 here

Shah said Congress leaders should not be in denial and instead introspect, as he accused the party of casting aspersions on the Supreme Court and the Election Commission when judicial judgments and poll results do not favour it.

"The BJP has lost many polls but has never boycotted the media or exit polls," he said, expressing confidence that exit polls will indeed prove the ruling alliance is getting "400-paar".

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday announced that the party has decided not to take part in any exit poll debates on television news channels. He said in an X post that Congress doesn't want to indulge in a political slugfest for the sake of TRP.

Khera said, “The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards.”

As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, television news channels and news outlets will be allowed to publish exit poll data and its results after 6:30 pm on June 1, after the voting for Lok Sabha election concludes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Amit Shah attacks Congress for skipping exit poll debates call: ‘Denial mode’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On