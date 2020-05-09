‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 16:33 IST

Home minister Amit Shah declared on Saturday afternoon that he is healthy and not suffering from any disease, nixing all rumours circulating around his health.

In a detailed Twitter post, Shah pointed out how for the past several days, some people have spread many rumours about his health through social media. He said many people have even tweeted praying for his death.

“The country is currently fighting a global epidemic like corona and as I keep busy being the home minister of the country, I did not pay attention to all of this. When this came to my notice late at night, I thought that all these people should enjoy their imaginary thoughts. So I did not give any clarification.

“But millions of my party workers and my well wishers have expressed a lot of concern since the last two days. I cannot ignore their concern. So I want to clarify today that I am perfectly healthy and I do not have any disease,” said Shah.

The home minister expressed his gratitude to well-wishers and all party workers for showing their concern about his health.

“I have no ill-will or malice towards people who have spread these rumours. Thank you to you too,” Shah added.

Drawing from Hindu beliefs, Shah said it is believed that such rumours strengthen one’s health. “Therefore, I hope that all such people will leave these meaningless things and let me do my work and will also do their own work,” said the minister.