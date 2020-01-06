e-paper
Home / India News / Congress instigated anti-CAA riots, misled minorities, charges Amit Shah

Congress instigated anti-CAA riots, misled minorities, charges Amit Shah

Amit Shah also tore into the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government, blaming the Chief Minister for not allowing the implementation of Central government schemes in the national capital.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 15:20 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
BJP National President Amit Shah seen during his door to door campaign under Jan Jagran Abhiyan on CAA, in New Delhi
BJP National President Amit Shah seen during his door to door campaign under Jan Jagran Abhiyan on CAA, in New Delhi (HT PHOTO)
         

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress over its stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and accused Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of misleading the minorities.

He also asserted that Aam Aadmi Party and Congress were the parties responsible for the ‘riots which broke out’.

Addressing a gathering in Delhi, Shah said, “AAP and Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are misleading the minorities of the country. Nobody’s citizenship will be revoked under CAA, it is an Act to give citizenship. These parties are responsible for the riots which broke out,” he said.

Shah also tore into the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government, blaming the Chief Minister of not allowing the implementation of Central government schemes in the national capital.

“The AAP government in Delhi has caused the most harm to the poor of Delhi. Kejriwal ji just for his political interests is not allowing Ayushman Bharat scheme to be implemented. People have now seen through you Kejriwal ji, AAP was wiped out in MCD and Lok Sabha polls,” BJP chief Shah said.

Without mentioning any particular incident or protest, Shah also accused Delhi Chief Minister of not giving sanction to the police to prosecute the students who raised anti-India slogans.

“Students who raised anti-India slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal is not giving sanction to Police to prosecute them,” Shah told the gathering.

He made these statements while addressing the ‘The Delhi CycleWalk’ inauguration event in Delhi.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the event.

