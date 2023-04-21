Shah meets senior BJP leaders in Bengaluru, discusses key issues

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with senior state and national leaders in Bengaluru to discuss the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) strategy for the Karnataka elections, with a focus on the exit of key leaders and the Lingayat vote base, people aware of the matter said.

During the meeting, which BJP president JP Nadda also attended, the party discussed how to mitigate the impact of senior BJP leaders, including former CM Jagadish Shettar and former deputy CM Laxman Savadi, joining the Congress, people aware of the matter said. They added that discussions were also held on Lingayat leaders’ demand that a member of the community be declared the CM face, with a section of leaders saying that the party should not name a candidate for the post.

“The discussion was on many issues and the party strategy for the polls. We will continue on our campaign on development, double engine growth and reservation to the backwards. Our leaders have been told to rebuff the lies being spread by the Congress strongly,” a senior BJP leader familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

Shah began a two-day visit to the state on Friday to campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. He was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district but it was called off due to rainfall.

“Due to heavy rain could not be there among the people of Devanahalli. I bow to them for turning out in large numbers despite adverse weather. I will certainly visit Devanahalli soon for a campaign. Their enthusiasm shows that the BJP will win a massive victory in Karnataka,” Shah later said in a tweet.