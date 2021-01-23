Amit Shah launches cashless medical scheme for CAPF personnel, families
- With the scheme, nearly 5 million CAPF personnel and their families can avail cashless medical treatment.
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched Ayushman CAPF, a cashless medical treatment scheme for central armed police forces personnel and their families in Guwahati.
“It’s a happy coincidence that on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, we are launching this scheme for those whose valour and dedication ensures that the nation sleeps peacefully,” Shah said.
With this scheme, nearly 5 million CAPF personnel and their families can avail cashless medical treatment across nearly 24,000 Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and central government health scheme (CGHS) empanelled private hospital across India.
“Whether it’s the nation’s internal security or protecting our borders, personnel from CAPF have given us a bright example of dedication and sacrifice. This scheme is an extension of Ayushman Bharat scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Shah.
In his address, the Union home minister targeted critics of the Covid-19 vaccines being administered across the country and urged them to refrain from indulging in politics over people’s health.
“I would like to tell those who are spreading misinformation about the vaccines that there are many platforms to do politics. Come and indulge in a duel over it if you want, there’s no issue on that. But don’t indulge in politics in issues that deal with peoples’ health” said Shah.
Earlier in the day, Shah chaired the 69th plenary session of North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong where he asked states of the region to sort out their border disputes.
“There is a need to resolve the disputes between the states. The whole country is one, so we need to find solutions for them. Under PM Modi’s leadership, we will resolve border disputes in the northeast. Without this development is not possible,” Shah said at the NEC meet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah launches cashless medical scheme for CAPF personnel, families
- With the scheme, nearly 5 million CAPF personnel and their families can avail cashless medical treatment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'7 more states to start administering Covaxin from next week': Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
None of the deaths preceded by inoculation linked to Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt plans to launch employment scheme for urban poor
- The scheme aims at reduction in livelihood vulnerabilities of the urban poor including migrant labourers and informal workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Appoint chairman, members for PMLA Appellate Tribunal: Lawyer’s plea in SC
- Presently, over 5,000 cases are pending with the Tribunal of which the bulk of matters arise out of proceedings under PMLA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'People of Tamil Nadu will determine their future, not Nagpur': Rahul Gandhi
- Gandhi is on a tour of the western belt where he will next visit Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and Dindigul districts to meet farmers, weavers and youngsters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Let's have a duel': Amit Shah slams Covid-19 vaccine critics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat state election commission announces local body elections in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India begins weekly flight between Agra and Goa
- This Goa-Agra-Delhi flight was earlier expected to begin on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 23. The plane halted for 35 minutes and then flew for Delhi at 12.15 pm with four passengers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh snowfall in J-K, drop in temp in north Maharashtra likely from January 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After J&K govt lifts poultry ban, crow samples found positive in 4 districts
- Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Stand up to bigoted bulldozing or..': Mahua Moitra on Mamata-Jai Shri Ram row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox