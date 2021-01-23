Amit Shah launches cashless medical scheme for CAPF personnel, families

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched Ayushman CAPF, a cashless medical treatment scheme for central armed police forces personnel and their families in Guwahati.

“It’s a happy coincidence that on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, we are launching this scheme for those whose valour and dedication ensures that the nation sleeps peacefully,” Shah said.

With this scheme, nearly 5 million CAPF personnel and their families can avail cashless medical treatment across nearly 24,000 Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and central government health scheme (CGHS) empanelled private hospital across India.

“Whether it’s the nation’s internal security or protecting our borders, personnel from CAPF have given us a bright example of dedication and sacrifice. This scheme is an extension of Ayushman Bharat scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Shah.

In his address, the Union home minister targeted critics of the Covid-19 vaccines being administered across the country and urged them to refrain from indulging in politics over people’s health.

“I would like to tell those who are spreading misinformation about the vaccines that there are many platforms to do politics. Come and indulge in a duel over it if you want, there’s no issue on that. But don’t indulge in politics in issues that deal with peoples’ health” said Shah.

Earlier in the day, Shah chaired the 69th plenary session of North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong where he asked states of the region to sort out their border disputes.

“There is a need to resolve the disputes between the states. The whole country is one, so we need to find solutions for them. Under PM Modi’s leadership, we will resolve border disputes in the northeast. Without this development is not possible,” Shah said at the NEC meet.