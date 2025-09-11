Amit Shah launches fast track immigration programme at five more airports

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the Fast Track Immigration–Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which fast-tracks the immigration process for pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders, at five more airports across the country. The special initiative was first rolled out at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in July 2024. (Representative photo)

“With FTI-TTP, seamless immigration facilities will be available at the airports, starting today,” Shah said, adding that it is a programme that enhances both convenience and national security.

The special initiative was first rolled out at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in July 2024 and then launched at seven airports — Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad — two months later.

On Thursday, it was launched at Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli, and Punjab’s Amritsar airports.

Addressing the launch, Shah said, “This facility will not only enhance the convenience of travellers but also provide an opportunity to introduce them to the changes taking place in the country. The next stage of enhancing travellers’ convenience, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of speed, scale, and scope, starts today with this programme.”

Shah asked the immigration authorities and other agencies involved in airport operations to make efforts “to enable registration at the time of issuing passports and OCI cards.”

“If this can be implemented, travellers will not need to return for fingerprinting or documentation, and they can travel using their passports whenever they wish,” he added.

So far, 3 lakh travellers have registered on this portal, of which 2.65 lakh have utilised the fast-track process.

To enrol in the programme, applicants must register online on the portal — http://ftittp.mha.gov.in — by filling in their details and uploading the required documents.

The biometrics of registered applicants are collected at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or while passing through the airport. Registered travellers need to scan their boarding pass, issued by the airline, at the e-Gate and then scan their passport.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has a similar trusted traveller program, which allows expedited clearance for pre-verified, low-risk travellers.