Amit Shah praises Delhi Police on twitter for their relief operation amid Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 15:36 IST

Union home minister, Amit Shah, on Sunday applauded the Delhi Police on twitter for their ongoing relief operations wherein the police personnel are helping poor and needy people, who are affected because of the Covid-19 lockdown in the city, by providing them cooked food, ration and other essential items.

“Delhi Police, an organization that lives up to its Motto-Shanti Sewa Nyaya. Very proud of @DelhiPolice. Together we will win this battle (sic),” the home minister tweeted from his official twitter handle.

His praise on the micro-blogging site came two hours after the Delhi Police tweeted that they have delivered five million food packets to poor and homeless in the city since the lockdown was announced on March 24.

“The biggest Humanitarian Relief Operations by Delhi Police since its inception in 1948. Five million food packets delivered to the urban poor and homeless so far ! 145 tonnes of dry ration distributed to the needy families ! (sic),”the Delhi Police tweeted.

Taking to twitter, Delhi Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava also thanked Amit Shah.

I thank our Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for acknowledging and appreciating the humanitarian work done by Delhi Police and boosting the morale of the Force. Regards https://t.co/d3BQq01wx0 — CP Delhi (@CPDelhi) April 19, 2020

Since Delhi is a Union Territory and the police of all the eight UTs of India come under and the union home ministry, the Delhi Police report to the home minister through the lieutenant-governor and not the elected Delhi government. The Delhi Police get its annual budget from the Centre.

Through the tweets, the city police highlighted that food network has been established by all the 15 police districts through active participation of good Samaritans, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), various private and public organisations and groups of individuals. Some images and videos showing how the food is cooked and packed were also shared along with the tweets by the city police.

The Delhi Police are also running a 24x7 dedicated Covid-19 helpline -- 011-23469526 – that only addresses calls related to hunger, requirement of ration, medicines and other essential items, and seeking movement (curfew passes). The helpline has received over 23,000 such calls since the lockdown was announced. Nearly 700 calls were about “no food, no ration, and no money” till date, said deputy commissioner of police (licensing) Asif Mohammad Ali, who is supervising the helpline.

“The Delhi Police personnel are working as facilitators and a bridge between needy people and those who have come forward to help them with food, ration or other essential items. These help groups in coordination with us (the city police) have been working day and night to ensure that nobody in the city sleeps hungry,” said DCP Ali.

There are 209 police stations across the city and each police has been given the responsibility to coordinate with volunteers and deliver food and essential items to needy people in their areas. In a few police stations, community kitchen has also been started in police-public partnership. The police have also been distributing masks, sanitisers, milk to children, sanitary pads, and soaps as well.