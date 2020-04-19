e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: Delhi Police tweet about biggest humanitarian relief op, get praise from Amit Shah

Covid-19: Delhi Police tweet about biggest humanitarian relief op, get praise from Amit Shah

Covid-19: Delhi Police had tweeted they have been ensuring the poor and the homeless in the national capital don’t go hungry during the lockdown.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police personnel screen vehicles for identity cards during the lockdown, at IP Extension in New Delhi.
Police personnel screen vehicles for identity cards during the lockdown, at IP Extension in New Delhi.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Police on Sunday got a pat on their back from Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday after they tweeted about their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus disease.

The force had tweeted they have been ensuring the poor and the homeless in the national capital don’t go hungry during the lockdown.

“The biggest Humanitarian Relief Operations by Delhi Police since its inception in 1948:

Five million food packets delivered to the urban poor and homeless so far ! 145 tonnes of dry ration distributed to the needy families! (sic)” Delhi Police tweeted from it handle.

Delhi Police also tweeted two short clips of food being cooked and packed for the poor.

“Hundreds of initiatives such as the one shown here are part of this unique Food Network that is organized and coordinated by Delhi Police. These are working day and night to ensure that every needy person in the city gets hygienic food,” they tweeted.

“Food Network established by 15 Districts through active participation of good Samaritans/NGOs/Public spirited Institutions has achieved this Milestone! Miles to go before we sleep!” they added.

The Union home minister soon tweeted his appreciation for the force.

“Delhi Police, an organization that lives up to its Motto- Shanti Sewa Nyaya. Very proud of @DelhiPolice. Together we will win this battle,” Shah posted.

Others too joined in congratulating Delhi Police for their ‘great work’.

“Wonderful gesture. Feeding the hungry & poor is the greatest service to the mankind..Kudos to @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi for coming to the rescue of the poor (sic),” said one user.

“Selfless service to humanity by your team sir..” tweeted another.

There were words of caution as well as suggestion.

“Its good humanitarian work. But would request that please take care your front line covid19 warriors as cases are increasing of positive among them. Provide protective care to them n make them secure. Stay safe all….” tweeted a user.

Others asked the Delhi Police not to use plastic.

“wow! thank you delhi police for working in such resource-constrained settings. 1request though: can we have a more environmental frndly packaging since the food is not to be stored for long, the plastic is not used by ppl they are given to and end up in dustbin almost immediately (sic),” wrote one.

