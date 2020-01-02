Amit Shah reviews BJP outreach plan, ground situation

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 00:44 IST

Amid intensifying protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with his party colleagues to review the situation and outreach being undertaken by the party to allay fears about the law.

The BJP has planned a massive outreach campaign wherein senior leaders and ministers are travelling across the country to address concerns about the CAA, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

The party has designated general secretaries to organise outreach in different states, Anil Jain is in charge of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while Avinash Rai has been entrusted with leading and coordinating the outreach programme in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi; Saroj Pandey will lead the campaign in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Daman and Diu. Similar outreach is planned in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, the Andamans, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

The meeting was also attended by working president JP Nadda, national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, and two other general secretaries.