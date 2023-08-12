Amit Shah reviews BSF operations at Kutch near India-Pakistan border

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Gujarat's Kutch and inaugurated key infrastructure projects along the India-Pakistan border, including laying the foundation stone of a mooring place, for Border Security Force (BSF). He also visited the sensitive Harami Nala and 1170 pillar of the border outpost, close to the last post in India's international boundary to the west, and reviewed the security situation there. HM Amit Shah visited Harami Nala at the Indo-PaK border, Kutch (Gujarat).(HT)

After conducting bhumi pujan of the mooring place, Shah said the construction of this facility will be ready for smooth maintenance of all the vessels of BSF's water wing from Harami Nala in the western region to the water border of the entire Gujarat. The facility will be built at a cost of ₹257 crore which will include an administrative building, canteen, officers' mess, training centre, parade ground and a workshop for maintaining and upkeep of over 450 water vessels that are used to carry out vigilance in the area.

“BSF is the only force among all CAPFs which has expertise in securing land and water borders and it has its own air wing also…BSF has the capability, strength and courage to protect water, land and sky like the Indian Army,” Shah said while addressing the personnel and dignitaries.

The Union minister also inaugurated a 28 km-long Chidyamode-BR Bet Link Road, and an outpost tower at the 1164 pillar along the Harami Nala. The link road will ensure operational and logistic support to BSF personnel deployed on the border. Whereas, the 9.5 metre tall outpost pillar, equipped with state-of-the-art cameras, will enable capturing even the slightest movement across the border even in adverse conditions. Shah noted that making of seven such outpost towers is critical for the security forces along this border.

He also recalled that more than 1,900 BSF jawans have made their supreme sacrifice for the security of the country, and added that arrangements have been made in Nadabet, where a border viewing point was inaugurated by Shah last year, to let citizens know about the history of BSF and pay e-tribute to the martyred soldiers.

“BSF guards the borders in adverse conditions of temperature ranging from -43 degree to +43 degree…Be it Sundarbans, HaramiNala, snow-clad hills of Jammu and Kashmir or Bangladesh border surrounded by various waterfalls, BSF has always kept its eyes on the enemy,” he added.