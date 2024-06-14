 Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K after terror attacks | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K after terror attacks

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Amit Shah on Friday reviewed security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with top security brass in wake of terror attacks in the Union territory

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with top security brass in wake of terror attacks in the Union territory.

Shah also gave direction to call a meeting on June 16 in the North Block to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparation of Amarnath Yatra. 

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, senior officers from Army, Police, J&K administration and MHA will attend the meeting.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed security situation in Jammu and Kashmir
Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

News / India News / Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K after terror attacks
© 2024 HindustanTimes
