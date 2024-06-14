Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K after terror attacks

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with top security brass in wake of terror attacks in the Union territory.



Shah also gave direction to call a meeting on June 16 in the North Block to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparation of Amarnath Yatra.



J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, senior officers from Army, Police, J&K administration and MHA will attend the meeting.



