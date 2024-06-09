Amit Shah set to take oath as Cabinet minister again

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to begin his third consecutive term, one man who will undoubtedly be by his side is his closest confidant and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s master strategist, Amit Shah. Amit Shah. (PTI File Photo)

Shah, who has been Modi’s trusted ally for decades, will once again take oath as a Cabinet minister, solidifying his role in shaping the nation’s policies and driving the Modi-led government’ development agenda forward.

Born on October 22, 1964, in the small town of Mansa, Gujarat, to a modest family, Shah’s rise to the highest echelons of Indian politics is a remarkable story of determination and exceptional organisational skills. His association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began in the early 1980s when he joined the party’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), while pursuing his studies in Biochemistry.

Shah’s true potential was unleashed when he was appointed as the BJP’s national president in 2014, a position he held until 2020. Under his astute leadership, the party witnessed an unprecedented surge in its popularity, sweeping the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections with resounding majorities.

As the Union home minister in the previous Modi government, Shah spearheaded several crucial initiatives and policy decisions that had a far-reaching impact on national security and internal affairs. One of his most significant achievements was the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, thereby integrating the region fully with the rest of the nation. Shah also played a pivotal role in the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which aimed to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Additionally, he oversaw the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, a long-standing demand to address illegal immigration concerns. Under his leadership, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took stringent measures to counter terrorism.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah won with a margin of 5,57,014 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, his popularity reached new heights as he secured a massive victory from Gandhinagar, defeating his Congress opponent by a staggering margin of 7,44,716 votes.

Shah’s connection with Gandhinagar runs deep, as he has been associated with this seat for over three decades, initially as a member of the legislative assembly from segments that fell under this parliamentary constituency. The seat was previously held by BJP stalwarts like L.K. Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In the last five years as an MP, he facilitated development works worth over ₹22,000 crore in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

As Shah takes the oath as a Cabinet minister today, his organisational prowess, strategic insights, and close working relationship with Modi are seen as valuable assets for the government’s decision-making processes and execution of its initiatives.