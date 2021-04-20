IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Amit Shah slams TMC govt over leaders under ED, CBI scanner
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI PHOTO.)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Amit Shah slams TMC govt over leaders under ED, CBI scanner

The two central agencies are probing Mishra in connection with cases related to cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Pandabeswar
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 03:14 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is speaking in different voices on the party’s youth leader Vinay Mishra, who is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asserting that those involved in stealing funds meant for the people of the state will be put behind bars.

The two central agencies are probing Mishra in connection with cases related to cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining. Shah claimed that while CM Mamata Banerjee recently asserted in a news channel that the TMC had nothing to do with Mishra, CM’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee said that Mishra is being framed.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah in kolkata west bengal assembly elections 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP