Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh sworn in as cabinet ministers| Highlights

Narendra Modi took oath for the second consecutive time as the Prime Minister, along with his council of ministers, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi this on Thursday evening. Here are the highlights:

--- Narendra Modi takes oath as the prime minister of India for the second term at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

-- Mahendra Nath Pandey, Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant and Giriraj Singh take oath as Union Ministers.

-- Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Prahlad Joshi take oath as Union Ministers.

-- Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal take oath as Union Ministers.

-- Smriti Irani, who beat Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in Lok Sabha elections 2019, takes oath as cabinet minister.

-- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Arjun Munda take oath as Union Ministers.

-- Ex foreign secretary S Jaishankar takes oath as cabinet minister.

-- Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal take oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

-- Ram Vilas Paswan, who did not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, takes oath as cabinet minister.

-- Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman take oath as Union Ministers.

-- Rajnath Singh takes oath, joins cabinet.

First Published: May 30, 2019 19:43 IST