Amit Shah to chair high level meeting on Manipur
People familiar with the development said senior officials from the Centre, state governments including CM N Biren Singh, army and other security forces are expected to attend the meeting at 4pm
Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Monday evening to review the security situation in Manipur, the first such high-level meeting by the central government after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected to power earlier this month.
People familiar with the development said senior officials from the Centre, state governments including chief minister N Biren Singh, army and other security forces are expected to attend the meeting at 4pm.
Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed clashes between the two communities Kukis and Meiteis, which has claimed at least 225 lives to date and uprooted around 50,000 people, many of whom are still residing in relief centres.
Also Read: Manipur waiting for peace, need to get over with election rhetoric: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
The northeastern state has seen fresh violence in the last couple of weeks with a school building near Moreh being set ablaze and a missing person’s beheaded body found was found.
Last week, armed militants ambushed the convoy of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh’s advanced security team in Kangpokpi district, leaving a civilian driver and a security officer injured.
On June 10, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat said that Manipur has been waiting for peace since a year and this issue must be prioritised.
Bhagwat stressed the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale described the ongoing violence in Manipur as “painful” and “worrisome”.
In a statement, he said the Sangh believes that the solution to any problem is possible only “through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere.”
Earlier, Shah had visited Manipur last month, and held nine peace meetings with representatives of both Meitei and Kuki communities to broker peace, however, there has been no respite in violence.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Train Accidnet Live Updates, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.