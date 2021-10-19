Amit Shah to flag off ‘Modi Van’ today

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday flag off “Modi van” under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) “Seva hi Sangathan” programme to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 20 years as a head of government, which he did earlier this month. The special van will be operated under the aegis of Kaushambi Vikas Parishad, which is run by Vinod Sonkar, a national secretary of the BJP and its Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi.

“Five such vans will be operated in five assembly constituencies across the Kaushambi district, with one van for each constituency. These will be operated from a control office,” Sonkar said, adding that each vehicle has a 32-inch television and high-speed internet services to broadcast PM Modi's monthly Man Ki Baat radio address, as well as his public rallies and speeches.

The Modi Van will also help in promoting vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in remote villages, the BJP leader explained further. Talking about its features, he said that the vehicle has a telemedicine, as well as a machine that can test 39 blood samples at one go.

“It will be used to administer oath to people to keep villages clean and plastic-free. A pledge for water conservation will also be administered. The van will also help in the registration of people for several central schemes,” Sonkar said.

On October 7, 2001, PM Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time, and was re-elected twice. In September 2013, he was appointed as the BJP's PM candidate for Lok Sabha elections in the following year. Under his leadership, it won 282 seats, the first time since 1984 that a party won parliamentary majority on its own. In 2019, the BJP's tally rose further to 303, as PM Modi was re-elected for a second term.

(With ANI inputs)