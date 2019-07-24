Amit Shah to head new GoM on prevention of sexual harassment at work place

Three heavy weights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet are now part of the “reconstituted” Group of Ministers on “Sexual Harassment at Work Place.” The GoM is headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani are also part of the group, the Union Home Ministry said.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhrial Nishank is also part of the GoM.

Faced with allegations of sexual harassment at the work place, in particular the “MeToo” movement on social media, the previous Modi government had formed a GoM to look into “strengthening” the legal and institutional framework to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace last October.

The previous committee was also headed by then Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is now the Defence Minister. The committee after meeting a few times before the 2019 elections had asked a committee of officials to come up with model rules.

The newly constituted Group of Minsters will consult “stakeholders” and “examine the suggestions received”.

