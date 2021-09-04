Amit Shah to honour Olympic silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu today

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Saturday honour weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for bringing accolades for the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The ceremony will take place during the 51st Raising Day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), a government think tank.

"This is a small gesture by the BPR&D to welcome her (Saikhom Mirabai Chanu) to the fraternity on behalf of the Indian police," the BPR&D said in an official statement.

During the event, Shah will also give away trophies and medals for excellence in training to winner state and central police organisations and forces and will also award seven authors who wrote on policing subjects in Hindi, the statement added.

BPRD is a national level apex body under the Ministry of Home Affairs to promote excellence in policing. It advises the government in conceiving, preparing and executing policy, modernisation, research and capacity building initiatives related to the Indian police.

The 27-year-old had clinched a silver medal in weightlifting in the 49kg category that opened India's achievement account at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Chanu managed to lift a total of 202 kg in the women’s 49kg category to become the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal.