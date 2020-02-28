e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Amit Shah to launch ‘charge sheet’ against Mamata in Bengal, unruffled TMC ‘welcomes’ move

Amit Shah to launch ‘charge sheet’ against Mamata in Bengal, unruffled TMC ‘welcomes’ move

The TMC, however, remained nonchalant and “welcomed” the move saying the move will allow the people of Bengal to question the BJP in turn.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Union home minister Amit Shah will launch a campaign against Mamata Banerjee in Bengal on March 1.
Union home minister Amit Shah will launch a campaign against Mamata Banerjee in Bengal on March 1.(Hindustan Times Photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah will launch a state-wide movement against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on March 1, said party’s state unit chief. The campaign titled ‘Ar Noy Annay’ or no-more injustice’ will include a symbolic “charge sheet” listing her government’s alleged acts of omission and commission.

“A charge-sheet will be released as a part of the campaign against the Trinamool Congress listing out the injustices by the government. Bharatiya Janata Party workers will also distribute Khob Patra (grievance bowl) which people can sign and express their grievances against the state government,” said Dilip Ghosh, president of BJP’s Bengal unit.

During the state-wide door-to-door campaign, BJP workers will go to villages and wards to discuss the “charge sheet”.

“The charge sheet will include issues such as vote bank politics, unprecedented minority appeasement, syndicate and cut money, unemployment and crime against women among others,” said a senior BJP leader.

The TMC, however, remained nonchalant and “welcomed” the move saying the move will allow the people of Bengal to question the BJP in turn.

“Let them visit people’s houses. People will be happy because they are waiting to ask the saffron party a series of questions about the economic disaster of the BJP led- union government, the BJP’s divisive and vindictive politics, biased administration and the total collapse of law and order in the country’s National capital,” said Jyotipriyo Mullick, state food minister and a senior TMC leader.

Through the door-to-door campaign the BJP plans to connect with at least five crore voters in the state over the next six months. In addition, they will also invite people to share their problems through missed calls, SMS, Whatsapp, website and social media accounts, said the party.

tags
top news
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours
Deny safe havens and financing to terrorists, say India and France
Deny safe havens and financing to terrorists, say India and France
Amit Shah to launch ‘charge sheet’ against Mamata in Bengal, unruffled TMC ‘welcomes’ move
Amit Shah to launch ‘charge sheet’ against Mamata in Bengal, unruffled TMC ‘welcomes’ move
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news