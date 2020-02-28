Amit Shah to launch ‘charge sheet’ against Mamata in Bengal, unruffled TMC ‘welcomes’ move

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:29 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah will launch a state-wide movement against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on March 1, said party’s state unit chief. The campaign titled ‘Ar Noy Annay’ or no-more injustice’ will include a symbolic “charge sheet” listing her government’s alleged acts of omission and commission.

“A charge-sheet will be released as a part of the campaign against the Trinamool Congress listing out the injustices by the government. Bharatiya Janata Party workers will also distribute Khob Patra (grievance bowl) which people can sign and express their grievances against the state government,” said Dilip Ghosh, president of BJP’s Bengal unit.

During the state-wide door-to-door campaign, BJP workers will go to villages and wards to discuss the “charge sheet”.

“The charge sheet will include issues such as vote bank politics, unprecedented minority appeasement, syndicate and cut money, unemployment and crime against women among others,” said a senior BJP leader.

The TMC, however, remained nonchalant and “welcomed” the move saying the move will allow the people of Bengal to question the BJP in turn.

“Let them visit people’s houses. People will be happy because they are waiting to ask the saffron party a series of questions about the economic disaster of the BJP led- union government, the BJP’s divisive and vindictive politics, biased administration and the total collapse of law and order in the country’s National capital,” said Jyotipriyo Mullick, state food minister and a senior TMC leader.

Through the door-to-door campaign the BJP plans to connect with at least five crore voters in the state over the next six months. In addition, they will also invite people to share their problems through missed calls, SMS, Whatsapp, website and social media accounts, said the party.