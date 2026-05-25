Amit Shah to visit India-Pak, India-Bangla borders for mega security review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a multi-state visit to India’s forward locations along the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders, beginning with the western sector before travelling to the eastern frontier over the next month. On Tuesday morning, Amit Shah will visit the remote Sanchu post of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bikaner. (X/BSF_Rajasthan)

During his visits, Shah will unveil smart border projects and chair high-level security reviews, people familiar with the development said.

The first visit will take place in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, where Shah will arrive late on Monday and interact with officers. On Tuesday morning, he will visit the remote Sanchu post of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bikaner. At Sanchu, he will attend the ‘Prahari Sammelan’ to interact directly with BSF jawans stationed in the harsh terrain and virtually inaugurate barracks for women personnel.

On Tuesday afternoon, Shah will chair a comprehensive security meeting with top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Rajasthan state government, and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of five border districts.

According to officials, the home minister is expected to outline a smart border project and a security framework to counter futuristic threats on the western front.

On May 29, Shah will travel to Gujarat’s Bhuj, where he is slated to inspect BSF deployments and survey the strategically sensitive Harami Nala region in the Rann of Kutch — a marshy area considered sensitive due to its challenging terrain and past infiltration attempts.

On June 5, Shah will travel to Tripura to review border surveillance and infrastructure development. Tripura has an 856 km-long border with Bangladesh along its northern, western, and southern borders.

In mid-June, Shah is expected to travel to West Bengal, where he will review security arrangements along the Indo-Bangladesh border and discuss issues related to cattle smuggling, human trafficking, and other concerns.

The plan to visit West Bengal comes weeks after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) historic victory in the state assembly elections earlier this month, unseating the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP had made infiltration a key issue in the recently held state assembly elections and its top leadership, including Shah, had accused the previous TMC regime of not doing enough to secure the borders and stop infiltration from Bangladesh.

On Saturday, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari who led the BJP campaign against Mamata Banerjee in the elections, declared that his government would implement the party’s core electoral promise to “detect, delete, and deport” illegal immigrants and ordered all district magistrates to immediately establish dedicated “holding centres” to house apprehended illegal immigrants pending their deportation.