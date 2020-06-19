e-paper
Home / India News / Amit Shah wishes speedy recovery after AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s condition deteriorates

Amit Shah wishes speedy recovery after AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s condition deteriorates

Satyendra Jain twice tested positive for Covid-19, last confirmation came on Wednesday. On Sunday, he had attended meeting with Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Dr Harsh Vardhan

india Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:44 IST
industantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain arrives for a special session of 17th Legislative Assembly of Delhi at Delhi Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI13-03-2020_000132B)
New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain arrives for a special session of 17th Legislative Assembly of Delhi at Delhi Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI13-03-2020_000132B)(PTI)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah has wished speedy recovery to Delhi health minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, who has been shifted to a private hospital in the city after his condition was said to have deteriorated on Friday afternoon.

Jain was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday, his second positive test in a week. He was hospitalized after experiencing high fever and breathing difficulty-- symptoms of coronavirus disease.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection,” Shah tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Two other AAP leaders including MLA Atishi Marlena and Anindita Mathur, advisor to the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, have also tested positive for the disease.

Akshay Marathe, an advisor to CM Arvind Kejriwal, has also tested positive for the viral disease on Wednesday, according to PTI.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Jain’s latest CT scan report show that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased.

“He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed,” Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI. 

The 55-year-old minister was put on full-time oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) had dipped.

“We have put him fully on oxygen support as his Spo2 level had fallen to 89 at one point, normal level is about 95. Also, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia, so we are shifting him to an ICU at the hospital,” a senior official of the hospital told PTI.

A decision to shift Jain to a bigger private hospital was later taken. He was first admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH).

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s condition worsens, moved to another Covid-19 hospita

Jain has been attending several meetings before he was diagnosed positive. On Sunday, he attended a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah which was also attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, L-G Anil Baijal, and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

Also Read: Day after Jain tests Covid +ve, Sisodia oversees health ministry affairs

Manish Sisodia has taken over the additional charge of the health ministry in Jain’s absence. He will hold an important meeting on increasing the number of ICU beds in city hospitals on Friday. As per a senior official quoted by PTI, Satyendar Jain was also supposed to attend the meeting via video link, but that was before his condition deteriorated.

