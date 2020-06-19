e-paper
Sisodia takes addl charge of Jain’s portfolios, including health

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took temporary charge of the health ministry and other departments that cabinet minister Satyendar Jain was in charge of, a day after Jain tested positive for Covid-19.

Jain was first tested for the disease on Tuesday, and the samples at the time returned negative. But a second test was conducted on Wednesday to rule out a false negative, after which Jain tested positive.

Senior government officials on Thursday said Jain is still on oxygen support at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital — a dedicated Covid-19 facility under the Delhi government.

Sisodia, who is already in charge of the finance, education and tourism and culture portfolios among others, will now take additional charge of ministries currently under Jain — such as health and industries, till he recovers and rejoins office, a senior official in the chief minister’s office said.

Health department officials said Jain’s contacts are being traced, health department officials said.

Jain had on Sunday morning attended the meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

