Amit Shah's ‘Ae Didi’ jibe echoes Modi's 2021 ‘Didi O Didi’: TMC attacks BJP as Bengal campaign ends for Phase 1 voting

The word ‘Didi’, Bangla for elder sister and a beloved moniker given to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee by her supporters, is at the centre of the state elections again this time, after Amit Shah used it in a phrase taunting the Trinamool Congress supremo. Addressing his final public rally of the first phase in West Medinipur, Amit Shah launched a direct and pointed attack on CM Mamata Banerjee. (ANI Video Grab) Shah, the Union home minister, said in Hindi, “Ae Didi, aankh aur kaan khol ke sun lo” — “open your eyes and ears and hear this, Didi” — and went on to claim the TMC was going to be ousted by the voters this time. This remark caught the attention of the TMC, which saw it an an echo of a “Didi o Didi” by PM Narendra Modi in the 2021 campaign, and alleged that this was a display of “misogyny” by the BJP. The row came just as campaign for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, scheduled for April 23, ended on Tuesday evening. What Shah said Addressing his final public rally of the first phase in West Medinipur, Amit Shah launched a direct and pointed attack on CM Mamata Banerjee. Amidst promises of development, Shah asserted that the TMC’s tenure was nearing its end. “Tata, bye-bye Didi, aapka samay samapt hua (your time is up),” Shah declared to the crowd, “You (Banerjee and TMC) have troubled the people of Bengal a lot. It's time for you to leave and for the BJP to make an entry."

TMC flags ‘misogyny’ TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose and other party leaders characterised Shah's remarks as indecent and “revelatory”. The party said the Union minister’s behaviour revealed the “real face of the BJP”. Ghose said that Shah often acts more like an “election minister”, prioritising aggressive campaigning over governance. She specifically pointed towards BJP’s “Nari Shakti” (women's power) narrative. “In Parliament, they raise slogans of Nari Shakti and Nari Samman (respect for women),” the TMC stated, “But in reality, they neither believe in Nari Shakti nor respect it. For them, Nari Shakti is just a slogan; they believe in 'Nara Shakti' (power of slogans)." Her reference was to the recent row over the government's new delimitation move for 33% women's quota in Parliament.