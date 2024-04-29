Amit Shah's 'even by mistake' warning in Bihar: ‘Rahul Gandhi will have to settle for…’

Seeking support for the BJP-led alliance in Bihar, Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi would mean a departure from caste divisions and the beginning of ‘merit-based’ politics in the state. Shah asserted that Modi's win in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is certain as he warned against the opposition INDIA bloc, labelling it as a ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’ (arrogant coalition). Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections 2024.(PTI / File)

Addressing a rally in Jhanjharpur, the BJP leader warned that a victory of the INDIA bloc, “even by mistake”, will lead to a scramble among top leaders of the alliance for the prime minister’s post. Shah claimed that leaders like M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad and Mamata Banerjee may agree to a year each of premiership, by turns, and “Rahul baba will have to settle for whatever is left of the tenure”.

“It's not going to happen but, even by mistake, if this ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’ comes to power, who will be the prime minister? Can they make Lalu Yadav the PM, can Stalin or Mamata Banerjee handle this nation,” Amit Shah said, highlighting what he perceived as a leadership deficit among the opposition ranks.

"Can you even think about 'Rahul Baba'?” he added, referring to Wayanad MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Shah said Modi wants to take the entire country, including Bihar, towards the modern era while RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav wants the state to remain in ‘Laalten yug’. BJP often portrays Laalten, or lantern, the poll symbol of the RJD, as the symbol of darkness.

India wants a “mazboot” (strong) PM, not a “majboor” (weak) prime minister, the senior BJP leader asserted.

Attacking the opposition for alleging misuse of central agencies, Shah said, “Should there be no action against the corrupt? Whoever is found guilty of swindling money meant for the poor people of the country, must be in jail”.