 Amit Shah's 'even by mistake' warning in Bihar: ‘Rahul Gandhi will have to settle for…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amit Shah's 'even by mistake' warning in Bihar: ‘Rahul Gandhi will have to settle for…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Lok Sabha election 2024: Amit Shah asserted that a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will eradicate casteism in the state.

Seeking support for the BJP-led alliance in Bihar, Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi would mean a departure from caste divisions and the beginning of ‘merit-based’ politics in the state. Shah asserted that Modi's win in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is certain as he warned against the opposition INDIA bloc, labelling it as a ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’ (arrogant coalition).

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections 2024.(PTI / File)
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections 2024.(PTI / File)

Follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha election 2024

Addressing a rally in Jhanjharpur, the BJP leader warned that a victory of the INDIA bloc, “even by mistake”, will lead to a scramble among top leaders of the alliance for the prime minister’s post. Shah claimed that leaders like M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad and Mamata Banerjee may agree to a year each of premiership, by turns, and “Rahul baba will have to settle for whatever is left of the tenure”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“It's not going to happen but, even by mistake, if this ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’ comes to power, who will be the prime minister? Can they make Lalu Yadav the PM, can Stalin or Mamata Banerjee handle this nation,” Amit Shah said, highlighting what he perceived as a leadership deficit among the opposition ranks.

"Can you even think about 'Rahul Baba'?” he added, referring to Wayanad MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Read: Amit Shah claims Congress will lift PFI ban if voted to power: ‘Have two options’

Shah said Modi wants to take the entire country, including Bihar, towards the modern era while RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav wants the state to remain in ‘Laalten yug’. BJP often portrays Laalten, or lantern, the poll symbol of the RJD, as the symbol of darkness.

India wants a “mazboot” (strong) PM, not a “majboor” (weak) prime minister, the senior BJP leader asserted.

Attacking the opposition for alleging misuse of central agencies, Shah said, “Should there be no action against the corrupt? Whoever is found guilty of swindling money meant for the poor people of the country, must be in jail”.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Amit Shah's 'even by mistake' warning in Bihar: ‘Rahul Gandhi will have to settle for…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On