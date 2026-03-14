Chennai, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday lashed out at the DMK government over the law and order situation, stating that it has become a "laughing stock" during the last five years in Tamil Nadu. AMMK general secy Dhinakaran slams ruling DMK over L&O

There is not a day without murders and robberies in the state, he said in a letter to his partymen, commemorating the 9th anniversary of his party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

He also slammed the DMK government alleging corruption and irregularities have piled up like a mountain under its regime.

"In the last five years since the DMK took office, law and order has become a laughing stock to the extent that one can say there is not a day without murders and robberies. From the bottom level of government administration to senior ministers, complaints of corruption and irregularities have piled up like a mountain," he said.

The DMK government has accumulated ₹5 lakh crore as debt in the last 5 years and made Tamil Nadu secure first place among the states with highest debt in India, he claimed.

"Formally established on March 15, 2018 in Madurai, by lakhs of our partymen, our movement is being led forward on account of your hard work and dedication," he said in the letter to the cadres.

Stressing that the path and journey of his party are those of the late former Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, he said, "Victory is not a goal to be reached one day and forgotten the next day. It is a continuous journey".

Dhinakaran further said to re-establish the good governance of MGR and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, 'Let us all work on the field with unity and coordination within the National Democratic Alliance .'

"Through the forthcoming Assembly polls, let us permanently send home the DMK which is tormenting the people with its three policies deception, cheating and betrayal," he said.

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