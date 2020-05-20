Among Sharad Pawar’s suggestions to deal with Covid, panel for education sector

india

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:51 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Wednesday said a study group or panel should be set up to ensure students, teachers and institutions do not suffer and there is no disruption in imparting education as a fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharad Pawar, in a series of tweets, suggested ways to deal with the challenges brought about by the pandemic in Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state with more than 35,000 cases of Covid-19.

The tweets came after he met with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday to discuss the situation amid the lockdown in the state.

“The next academic year will be delayed due to the situation of #Covid_19 and lockdown. As a result, the number of students & teachers will decline. The income of educational institutions & technological institutions is likely to get adversely affected,” Sharad Pawar tweeted.

“Some educational institutions are likely to collapse or close down due to financial losses. A study group or committee should be appointed to take timely measures to ensure that students, teachers & educational institutions are not harmed & process of education is not disrupted,” the senior politician added.

Among his proposals, there were also measures to boost the state’s economy by introducing a policy of “encouraging new incentives” for industry growth and relaxing some conditions of the lockdown.

Pawar also gave some suggestions to the chief minister on transport, education, agriculture and industry.

Maharashtra recorded 2,127 new cases of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 37,136.