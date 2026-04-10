Among the big BJP welfare push in Bengal is PM Modi's 7th pay commission promise. Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls, with special focus on women, youth and state government employees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, centre, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, right, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, second right, state BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, second left, and others during the unveiling of 'BJP Sankalp Patra', the party's manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Friday, (PTI)

While the BJP’s pet issues, such as infiltration and a uniform civil code, take prominence in the manifesto released by union home minister Amit Shah, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises to state government employees in West Bengal also finds mention in the ‘Sankalp Patra’.

Shah described it as a roadmap for "Sonar Bangla" and launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging the last 15 years of the TMC's rule had been a "nightmare" for the people of the state.

"Bengal, weary of the TMC, now wants change," he said, seeking to turn the election into a referendum on corruption, political violence, infiltration and unemployment.

BJP promises 7th Pay Commission for Bengal state government employees Attempting to exploit the long-running resentment among state government employees in West Bengal over dearness allowance, Amit Shah promised dearance allowance (DA) parity with the Centre and implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission within 45 days of assuming office in the state.

"DA for all government employees and pensioners will be ensured, and the Seventh Pay Commission will be implemented within 45 days," Shah said.

The 7th pay commission promise was also made by PM Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Purba Medinipur on Thursday. He made the promise as part of his six “guarantees” for the voters.

“The moment a BJP government is formed here, we will implement the 7th Pay Commission,” PM Modi said.

The promise comes at a time when the buzz around the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is already high. Over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners have been eagerly awaiting the implementation of the 8th CPC recommendations, which could take over a year. And while the centre has been working on the 8th pay commission, West Bengal is still on the 6th pay commission.

This is because it is not mandatory for a state government to align its pay commissions with the central government. So, some states, like West Bengal, are behind the Centre on the issue, while others, like Kerala, are miles ahead, with the 11th pay commission already implemented.

BJP’s welfare push in Bengal In its sharpest bid yet to prise away the social coalition that has kept the incumbent TMC in power for over 15 years, the BJP's manifesto was heavy on welfare promises aimed at breaching Mamata Banerjee's strongest bastion -- women voters.

Amit Shah announced that every woman in Bengal would receive ₹3,000 each month if the BJP came to power. He also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in all government jobs, including the police, as well as free travel on public transport vehicles.

The promise is politically significant in a state where women now constitute nearly half the electorate.

The rise in women's turnout and the popularity of the TMC government's schemes, such as Lakshmir Bhandar, have become among the strongest electoral shields for the ruling party.

Last month, the TMC announced a ₹500 increase in the Lakshmir Bhandar in its manifesto, raising the monthly payout to ₹1,500 for general category women and ₹1,700 for SC and ST beneficiaries.

The BJP manifesto also sought to tap discontent among unemployed youth, promising a monthly allowance of ₹3,000 and an additional ₹15,000 to help them prepare for competitive examinations.

Those who lost their jobs due to the school recruitment scam and other corruption-related cases would be given an age relaxation of up to 5 years, the BJP promised.

It also pledged transparent, merit-based recruitment and said deserving candidates would be given permanent jobs.

For farmers, the BJP promised to increase assistance under the PM-Kisan scheme to ₹9,000 annually by adding ₹3,000 from the state government to the Centre's existing ₹6,000.